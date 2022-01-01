All hail 2022!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The advent of a new year presents us all with an opportunity to have a fresh start, leaving behind tough times and starting out with renewed energy and a clear mindset. As we bid 2021 goodbye, we ask prominent people in the city about the lessons the year taught them, what they look to move on from, and what is something new they’re going to start doing in the coming year.

Actor Adivi Sesh, who was busy with Major all year, says he would be starting something new with his film in 2022. “I am looking at things as pre-Major and post-Major. Much of my life has been dedicated to the film in the last 18 months. The goal is to finish it well and, hopefully, offer a beautiful experience to the audience. If there is anything that I have learned from 2021, it came from my sickness due to the dengue episode. Work is not everything, life is not something you live in between work, it is something where work should be a part of. I am just really looking forward to cherishing small moments like the smell of freshly cut grass, the first rain and having a fresh cup of coffee in the morning. Being able to enjoy such moments is, sort of, my New Year’s resolution.”

Actress-producer Lakshmi Manchu gears up to enter 2022 on a positive note. “I always find this time of the year to be very interesting because it’s a time of reflection, where you get to see what you want to let go of and what is it that you want to bring in. This year, I am open to each day with complete gratitude by understanding this new life, accepting the new normal and being at peace with it. The more you fight it, the more frustrated and uncertain you feel. I don’t want to go through all that, I just want to be able to breathe and take care of my loved ones and find joy in the littlest of things. What I want to let go of, is the fears that engulf and surround us, because nothing is permanent. What really matters is the moment at hand and I want to be more conscious about that.”

For entrepreneur, fashion designer and model Shilpa Reddy, New Year is all about leaving behind things that are not meant for her. “Every year is a great learning for me. I always work towards getting better with each passing day, and as part of that, I’m leaving the things that do not work for me and also the mental conditioning that doesn’t let me grow as a person. Every few months, I would like to audit my life and alter it to become a bit more sustainable, whether it has to do with my lifestyle choices, food, or relationships. There are a lot of great things in the pipeline for 2022, it will be a year where a lot of effort and hard work is required to bring all my aspirations to reality.”

Actress Adah Sharma, the fun-loving person that she is, says she’s going to “leave behind my tail and wisdom” as she progresses into 2022. Talking about the urgency of climate change, she says, “This year, I learned something important about nature — climate change is a real thing. I would say ‘tip-tip barsaa paani, paani ne aag lagaayi’, literally.” She jovially adds that she resolved to adopt hobbies like procrastination last year and this year she hopes to continue the same. “But maybe I will take a final decision today or later,” she laughs.

Dancer-actor Sandhya Raju plans to take every opportunity she gets to travel. “Travelling is something that all of us have missed in the past year. I would also be taking good care of my health. I missed out on bonding with my friends for the past year. So, 2022 will be all about friendship, bonding and travelling. The last year taught me that hard work never goes unnoticed. It is never about success or failure, but the diligence that makes you grow as a person.”

Bigg Boss season 5 winner VJ Sunny wants to be more productive. “I am going to drop all the negativity and stay positive. I want to kick-start this year by working in the movies. 2021 pushed me to give my 100 per cent in everything I do, and it taught me that people will always be there to support such work.”