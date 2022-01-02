STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man beaten up for not lowering music volume during new year celebrations

Published: 02nd January 2022 03:18 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New Year celebrations turned ugly at Bansilalpet under Gandhi Nagar police station limits when a group of five persons attacked a 43-year-old, leaving him seriously injured. Late on Friday night, two persons belonging to CC Nagar in Bansilalpet -- Raju and Vinay — picked up an argument with their neighbour Mamata as she was playing music in high volume. 

Stating that their 90-year-old grandmother was struggling to sleep, Raju and Vinay urged Mamata to reduce the volume. When she refused to do so, a heated argument erupted between the three. The scene escalated when Mamata’s relative Shiva Prasad, 43, got involved. This led to a scuffle between the two groups. 

Noticing the fight, three of Raju and Vinay’s relatives also reached the spot and started beating Shiva Prasad up. Shiva sustained severe head injuries in the clash and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). He has six stitches on his head. Based on a complaint filed by the victim against the five persons, the Gandhi Nagar police have registered an attempt to murder case. All five accused persons have been taken into custody.

