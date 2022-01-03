2 new interchanges to ease traffic in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The under-construction Narsingi interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) would be ready by February while the trumpet-shaped interchange at Kokapet would be completed by June this year. Presently, the works are progressing at a brisk pace. The two interchanges were taken up in view of the heavy traffic flow at these major spots, besides the construction of residential and commercial establishments in the vicinity.

With the Kokapet interchange, situated 3 km away from the Financial District interchange, the State government aims to provide connect Kokapet layout to Patancheru, Gachibowli and Shamshabad. Sources told Express that Kokapet Layout will be connected to the ORR through the Narsingi interchange while an access-controlled expressway through the trumpet interchange near Movie Towers will be built for seamless entry and exit for connectivity towards Patancheru and Shamshabad. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of `65 crore.

For the trumpet-shaped interchange, five structures are being constructed for entry and exit from ORR with different radii of curvature. The interchange at Kokapet is a single-trumpet whereas in Ghatkesar there is a double-trumpet interchange and the reason behind it is to provide hassle free movement across the highway while the single-trumpet interchange in Kokapet is to restrict the access to ORR only.

There will be generation of nine million sft office space and multi purpose space in the 530 acres of Kokapet layout resulting in the huge traffic movement, this trumpet will ease the flow of traffic. Development of the interchanges is part of the retrofitting on ORR at the said two locations and also part of the integrated development of Kokapet Layout.

The Narsingi interchange works are going at a brisk pace. Narsingi is located in close proximity to the Financial District and Gachibowli, which is witnessing heavy developmental works, and is inching towards becoming the most preferred residential destination in west Hyderabad. During peak office hours, the road from ORR to Narsingi becomes congested owing to heavy vehicular traffic.

The Narsingi entry ramp is 681 metres-long while the exit ramp is 768 metres-long with a seven-metre carriageway. Works on all the eight culverts have been completed.The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to develop an additional interchange between exits 4 and 5 at Mallampet to the ORR and also take up road-widening between Mallampet and Bachupally to Bowrampet service road for a length of 6 km.

Seamless connectivity

Kokapet Layout will be connected to the ORR through the Narsingi interchange while an expressway through the trumpet interchange near Movie Towers will be built for seamless connectivity towards Patancheru and Shamshabad