45-year-old injured in Hyderabad road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Shaikpet flyover was opened to the public, a housekeeping worker was injured in a hit-and-run case in Tolichowki police station limits on Sunday morning.The victim Yadamma, 45, who works with a Reliance Smart outlet in Tolichowki on Shaikpet Road, was crossing the road, on her way to work, when a speeding car knocked her down to the road. The police said that she suffered minor bruises on her hands and the unidentified driver didn’t even pause after ramming her. The onlookers took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.