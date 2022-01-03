Drunken brawl leads to death of 33-yr-old in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunken brawl between two groups turned ugly and ended in the death of a person near KK Gardens under LB Nagar police station limits, late on Saturday night. The fight broke out when the two groups were reportedly partying separately in an open area near KK Gardens. Meanwhile, a heated argument erupted between the tipplers.

Noticing this, a person named Narasimha Reddy, 33, who was also drinking in the same area, tried to break off the fight. However, his efforts went in vain and the clash ended with over 10 persons throwing punches at each other. Narasimha too was beaten up by the rival group. He received severe injuries and died on the spot. The victim worked in a cement store and resided at Karmanghat.

Birthday party goes wrong

It is learnt that one of the groups gathered there to celebrate Narasimha’s birthday. Reportedly, the victim left his house at 3:30 pm on Saturday to meet his friends Raghavender and Sai for drinks. Eventually, two other of their friends -- Ghouse and Tilak -- joined the trio and they gathered in an open area near KK Gardens, at around 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, three other persons named Mallik, Mittal and Raghava arrived at the spot and started consuming alcohol. Noticing them, Tilak went towards the trio to initiate a conversation as they all knew each other.

In the meantime, an argument broke out between Tilak and the trio over some petty issue. Seeing the scuffle, Narasimha, Sai and Raghavendra went that side and tried to break off the fight. On learning about the issue, four more persons rushed to the spot and joined the fight. The scene escalated further when all of them picked up sticks and started thrashing each other with it.

According to police, Narasimha suffered severe injuries on his head and died on the spot. Four others, including Ghouse and Tilak, also received injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital. A case was registered based on a complaint registered by Narasimha’s brother Hanumanth Reddy. The police are now on the lookout for the members of the rival group.