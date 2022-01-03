One killed in Hyderabad as transport vehicle crashes into JCB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a man was killed after his transport vehicle crashed into a JCB under Bibinagar limits, in the wee hours of Sunday. According to sources, the victim, along with another person, was transporting cattle on his vehicle when the incident happened.

While the driver died on the spot after he sustained severe injuries, the other person, who was accompanying the victim, escaped with minor injuries. A few passersby who noticed the incident immediately informed the police.

On learning about it, the police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the victim to a hospital for autopsy. The injured person was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.Reportedly, the cattle that the duo was transporting in the vehicle also sustained injuries in the accident.