Easy, lazy is the way to ‘go’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to men’s footwear fashion, we’ve not witnessed many changes over the last few years. But, the pandemic has changed everything, including footwear trends. Comfort and functionality are on the pedestal of all choices that we make today.

The habit of slipping our feet into sandals or flip-flops for the go has made us lazy. This year, it’s all about looking cool and staying stylish without compromising on comfort and functionality. CE speaks to celebrity stylist Sanjay David who explains the footwear trends for 2022.

Photos for representation

Mojris: Easiest to wear

You don’t even have to duck down to wear Mojris. Just slip your feet into them and you’re good to go. You don’t need socks, they don’t look good with Mojris. They go perfectly well on shorts, denims, chinos, all kinds of traditional Indian wear, including dhoti, lungi and sherwani. Although, the Mojris that go well on ethnic wear may have some designs or threadwork on them. They may not look good on western casuals. But leather or plain ones go well with any attire

Sometimes, it is okay to get out of your comfort zone

“There are times when we cannot nail that dapper look with both ease and comfort. Since the trend of sneakers, Oxfords, brogues and boots is everlasting, you cannot ignore it altogether,” notes Sanjay. He adds that high heels (not over 1.5 inches) and calf-length boots are also likely to make a comeback in menswear this year

Loafers: Affordable shoes

Loafers look classy. They go well with casual and formals with socks on. Like Mojris, loafers go well with streetwear and blazers. They don’t look odd on denims or chinos either, they’re versatile. People have been wearing loafers instead of laced shoes for a while now

Kolhapuri: Vintage slippers

These are handcrafted, comfortable, functional and traditional. 2022 is all about using old styles with a new twist, and fusion styling is the trendsetter for footwear. Celebrities have been wearing Kolhapuri ‘chappals’ on blazers. It’s a match made in heaven. The Kolhapuri footwear goes perfectly well with blazers, on old-fashioned safari suits, and even tailored trousers besides dark denim