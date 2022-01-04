STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Easy, lazy is the way to ‘go’

When it comes to men’s footwear fashion, we’ve not witnessed many changes over the last few years. But, the pandemic has changed everything, including footwear trends.

Published: 04th January 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of shoes.

Representational image of shoes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When it comes to men’s footwear fashion, we’ve not witnessed many changes over the last few years. But, the pandemic has changed everything, including footwear trends. Comfort and functionality are on the pedestal of all choices that we make today.

The habit of slipping our feet into sandals or flip-flops for the go has made us lazy. This year, it’s all about looking cool and staying stylish without compromising on comfort and functionality. CE speaks to celebrity stylist Sanjay David who explains the footwear trends for 2022.   

Photos for representation 

Mojris: Easiest to wear

You don’t even have to duck down to wear Mojris. Just slip your feet into them and you’re good to go. You don’t need socks, they don’t look good with Mojris. They go perfectly well on shorts, denims, chinos, all kinds of traditional Indian wear, including dhoti, lungi and sherwani. Although, the Mojris that go well on ethnic wear may have some designs or threadwork on them. They may not look good on western casuals. But leather or plain ones go well with any attire

Sometimes, it is okay to get out of your comfort zone 

“There are times when we cannot nail that dapper look with both ease and comfort. Since the trend of sneakers, Oxfords, brogues and boots is everlasting, you cannot ignore it altogether,” notes Sanjay.  He adds that high heels (not over 1.5 inches) and calf-length boots are also likely to make a comeback in menswear this year

Loafers: Affordable shoes

Loafers look classy. They go well with casual and formals with socks on. Like Mojris, loafers go well with streetwear and blazers. They don’t look odd on denims or chinos either, they’re versatile. People have been wearing loafers instead of laced shoes for a while now

Kolhapuri: Vintage slippers  

These are handcrafted, comfortable, functional and traditional. 2022 is all about using old styles with a new twist, and fusion styling is the trendsetter for footwear. Celebrities have been wearing Kolhapuri ‘chappals’ on blazers. It’s a match made in heaven. The Kolhapuri footwear goes perfectly well with blazers, on old-fashioned safari suits, and even tailored trousers besides dark denim

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loafer mens footwear
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp