LVPEI opens new research centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad campus of L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will now house India’s first state-of-the-art Ophthalmic Research Biorepository. The facility has been set up with support from Prof Krothapalli Ravindranath, retired Dean, SV University, Tirupati and has been named after him as well. In this centre, eye tissues will be preserved for future research on disease mechanisms, therapeutics and diagnostics.

“The study of these preserved tissues will help in developing innovative and breakthrough therapies for treating blinding diseases. It will also help develop a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms of all diseases,” said Dr Sayan Basu, Network Director, BHERC, LVPEI.