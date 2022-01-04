STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Saudi Riyals worth Rs 34.49 lakhs seized from Sharjah-bound passenger in Hyderabad airport

The passenger had concealed the currency in the false compartment of his luggage.

Published: 04th January 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

money, funds

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Indian national by the name of Mohd Naseer (24), bound to fly to Sharjah from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, has been booked by Customs officials at the International departure area late on Monday night, January 3, 2022, for carrying Saudi Riyals worth Rs 34.49 lakhs. 

Naseer was bound to travel to Sharjah in an Air Arabia flight. On suspicion, the CISF intelligence team intercepted and found that the passenger had concealed the currency in the false compartment of his luggage.

Naseer, along with the currency, has been handed over to the Hyderabad Customs officials at the airport for further investigation and action. A case of smuggling of foreign currency has been booked against him.

Further investigation is under progress, Customs officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foreign currency smuggling Saudi Riyal Hyderabad Customs Hyderabad international airport Sharjah Air Arabia
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp