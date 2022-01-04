Saudi Riyals worth Rs 34.49 lakhs seized from Sharjah-bound passenger in Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Indian national by the name of Mohd Naseer (24), bound to fly to Sharjah from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, has been booked by Customs officials at the International departure area late on Monday night, January 3, 2022, for carrying Saudi Riyals worth Rs 34.49 lakhs.

Naseer was bound to travel to Sharjah in an Air Arabia flight. On suspicion, the CISF intelligence team intercepted and found that the passenger had concealed the currency in the false compartment of his luggage.

Naseer, along with the currency, has been handed over to the Hyderabad Customs officials at the airport for further investigation and action. A case of smuggling of foreign currency has been booked against him.

Further investigation is under progress, Customs officials said.