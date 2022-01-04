STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sculpting that perfect face

A beautiful face reflects a peaceful mind, they say. To look their physical and mental sane self, many have been trying different ways to get that perfect face with the perfect ‘measurements’.

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A beautiful face reflects a peaceful mind, they say. To look their physical and mental sane self, many have been trying different ways to get that perfect face with the perfect ‘measurements’. While people have always looked to surgeries to enhance certain parts of their face, here’s something that the Internet is going crazy about -- face sculpting. It can be both, a painless procedure to be achieved through regular face massaging and a more expensive yet effective one by choosing to go under the knife for quicker results. 

Dr. Syed Shazia Fatima, a renowned cosmetologist in the city, explains what face-sculpting is all about. “There can be changes in one’s facial structure as we grow older. There can be deposits of baby fat or someone can be anatomically structured in a certain way. Face sculpting is any procedure that either corrects or enhances your existing bone structure or removes any extra fat, in order to give your face a more defined and sharp look.” 

Dr Rashmi Shetty

The Internet is gung ho about sculpting one’s face by just massaging it, but Shazia has her doubts. She says, “I don’t believe that one can sculpt their face through simple hand massages, the hand massages can give you a temporarily lifted look and even slimmer appearance as they are amazing for lymphatic drainage -- which reduces fluid build-up in the tissues beneath our skin. For more permanent results, energy-based at-home devices can help, not simply rollers. Rollers made of rose quartz and jade work well to improve circulation and help in better absorption of skincare products.” 

Celebrity dermatologist and founder of RA Skin & Aesthetic Rashmi Shetty, who practises in Hyderabad and Mumbai, says face sculpting refers to people wanting to have a tighter, well-defined, youthful face. “This is probably important because if you look at any person, who is fit and their well-being is at its best, they will have a face which is well-sculpted, which means it’s less-puffy and their skin is glowing.” On why face-sculpting is in demand and trending, she says, “It’s because a well-sculpted face speaks of the health within, of a person being fit and with the best well-being.”

Dr Shazia lists the various things one needs to keep in mind while face-sculpting: “Recognise what your face needs to appear more ‘sculpted’. Does it need more volume or less volume? Are the volume changes related to soft tissue like fat deposits or is the concern related the bone structure? What kind of results are you looking to achieve? Based on this, your practitioner can help you choose the best option for you!”

Despite its benefits, for those opting for surgery to sculpt their face, they have to look nowhere outside an expert to guide them through the process, believes Dr Rashmi. “Since it’s a loose term, you can’t rely on any random person. You need to consult an expert doctor/dermatologist. A paintbrush/chisel/clay/canvas in the hands of an amateur works differently from in the hands of an expert artist. Though many people will tell you it’s the same tool or sells you by the tool, this is one science where you need to go to a good provider, just like how you’d look for a good doctor for cardiac surgery.”

The Internet is going crazy about face sculpting. It can be both, a painless procedure to be achieved through regular face massaging and a more expensive yet effective one by choosing to go under the knife for quicker results. Experts weigh in

