3 arrested in raid on Hyderabad brothel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a customer, were arrested in a brothel raid by sleuths with LB Nagar Special Operations Team on Tuesday. The two trafficking victims were rescued and shelter houses.

On the basis of a tip-off, the cops learnt that a brothel operating out of a rented house in Jaipuri Colony, Nagole. The sub-organisers Venkata Swami and Vara Laxmi would force the trafficking victims into having intercourse with clients after the main organiser, who is currently absconding, procures young girls under the pretext of providing financial help, the police said.

The arrested customer Krishna Pranav would pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for his time with the women, the police added. The two victims, who hail from Mumbai and Karnataka, would be paid around Rs 1,500, the cops said. The police booked the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.