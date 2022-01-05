Breathe easy in greenery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when we have to be careful of every breath we take, thanks to Covid and air pollution, plants seem to have become our best friends.

‘Oxygen’ plants are selling like hotcakes at nurseries, with every home including these in their decor so that the family can inhale quality air. P Yadagiri, Assistant Director of Urban Farming Hyderabad, lists a few ‘oxygen’ plants that are a must-have if you want to breathe easy

Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema Crispum ‘Deborah‘)

This easy-to-care-for plant can help filter out a variety of air pollutants and begins to remove more toxins as time and exposure continues. Even in low light, it will gives out blooms and red berries

Chrysanthemum (Chrysantheium morifolium)

The blooms of this short plant filter out benzene. Place it near an open window that receives direct sunlight

Aloe (Aloe vera)

This sun-loving succulent helps clear formaldehyde and benzene from the air. Aloe is a smart choice for a sunny kitchen

Golden pothos (Scindapsus aures)

This acts as an excellent natural anti-pollutant against benzene, formaldehyde and carbon monoxide. Consider it for your garage as a car’s exhaust is filled with formaldehyde

Bamboo palm (Chamaedorea sefritzii)

This small palm thrives in shady indoor spaces and often produces flowers and small berries. It tops the list of plants best for filtering out both benzene and trichloroethylene. They’re also a good choice for placing around furniture

Gerber daisy (Gerbera jamesonii)

This bright, flowering plant effectively removes trichlorethylene and benzene. Add one to your laundry room or bedroom

Snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata ‘Laurentii’)

Also known as mother-in-law’s tongue, this succulent filters out formaldehyde. Place one in your bathroom and watch it grow to great heights, literally

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

The Peace Lily bears beautiful white flowers. It effectively absorbs harmful pollutants such as benzene, toluene and xylene which are emitted by nail polishes, paints, other solvents and adhesives. While it works non-stop for you, all it needs is shade and weekly watering.

Azalea (Rhododendron simsii)

Welcome this beautiful flowering shrub into your home and let it combat formaldehyde from sources such as plywood or foam insulation. It’s a good option to improve the air in your basement, but only if you can find a bright spot