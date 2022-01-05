STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

David Warner wants to try out Pushpa step

He even gets his wife and three children to shake a leg with him for these videos that take no longer than minutes to go viral. 

Published: 05th January 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Australian batter David Warner

Australian batter David Warner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Australian cricketer David Warner’s love for Telugu cinema is well known. Fans and followers of his Instagram handle are regularly treated to his dancing and acting reels on popular Telugu songs and dialogues. He even gets his wife and three children to shake a leg with him for these videos that take no longer than minutes to go viral. 

But it looks like Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is Warner’s favourite actor. How do we know? Well, a brief look at his page would show the cricketer dancing, lip-synching and ‘morphing’ his face (using an app) into the actor’s videos. 

In his latest Instagram post, he shared a still from the actor’s film Pushpa and asked fans if they’d want him to dance to songs from the film. His caption read: “Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ?? #dance #india”  As expected, fans flooded the comment section with positive comments encouraging the actor to go for it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner David Warner Instagram Allu Arjun
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp