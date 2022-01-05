STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mini doppelgangers

Now, 3D-printed figurines can help us retain life’s best moments!

Published: 05th January 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

figurines

Representational Image

By Mayank Agarwal
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Until some time ago, photo frames, greeting cards, printed mugs, and other memorabilia were in trend as gifts to cherish the memories of special moments and loved ones. But now, 3D-printed figurines can help us retain life’s best moments! The artists aim to capture the essence of how people feel in the moments they want to remember the most.

3D printing artists in the city carve three-dimensional statutes for anything you want. “Give us a selfie of yourself, and we will turn it into a unique, mini, and detailed caricature. Sculptme3d offers gifting and decor solutions for every occasion. These are for people looking to gift something to someone special. They also serve as that perfect home decor that is cherished.

Besides caricature doppelgangers, we also 3D print life-like pets (which is a trending demand from customers) and objects of all kinds. Simply put, we turn two-dimensional images into sculptures,”  says Vikhyath Billa, a city-based 3D artist and founder of Sculptme3d. He believes that 3D printing will soon become a replacement for photo albums. 

Nithin Natrajan, another 3D artist, at 3D halt, Malakpet in the city says, “We can imagine and create anything you want us to. We specialise in making mechanical 3D models for any project. We can make architectural models, interior and technical models.” 

These 3D models are being sold at reasonable prices in the city, ranging from Rs 3,000 for a 3’ model and can go up to Rs 10,000 for 12’ models.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
3D printed figurines life like figurines
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp