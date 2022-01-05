Mini doppelgangers

Mayank Agarwal By

HYDERABAD: Until some time ago, photo frames, greeting cards, printed mugs, and other memorabilia were in trend as gifts to cherish the memories of special moments and loved ones. But now, 3D-printed figurines can help us retain life’s best moments! The artists aim to capture the essence of how people feel in the moments they want to remember the most.

3D printing artists in the city carve three-dimensional statutes for anything you want. “Give us a selfie of yourself, and we will turn it into a unique, mini, and detailed caricature. Sculptme3d offers gifting and decor solutions for every occasion. These are for people looking to gift something to someone special. They also serve as that perfect home decor that is cherished.

Besides caricature doppelgangers, we also 3D print life-like pets (which is a trending demand from customers) and objects of all kinds. Simply put, we turn two-dimensional images into sculptures,” says Vikhyath Billa, a city-based 3D artist and founder of Sculptme3d. He believes that 3D printing will soon become a replacement for photo albums.

Nithin Natrajan, another 3D artist, at 3D halt, Malakpet in the city says, “We can imagine and create anything you want us to. We specialise in making mechanical 3D models for any project. We can make architectural models, interior and technical models.”

These 3D models are being sold at reasonable prices in the city, ranging from Rs 3,000 for a 3’ model and can go up to Rs 10,000 for 12’ models.