Are steroids the new alternative to ganja? Rampant use worries Hyderabad cops

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana police are cracking down on sellers of ganja and whiteners, the careless use of Mephentermine Sulphate injections which is used for treating hypotension (Low BP), has become a cause for concern. It is fast becoming a substitute for ganja and whitener, both of which are widely used in the city, suspect police.

Hyderabad City Police, who arrested two persons and seized 280 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, found the accused had supplied the drug to gym-goers. However, they are also probing if the injections were supplied to ganja and whitener addicts as well. Inquiries revealed that with a crackdown on these two substances, users are taking to alternatives. Sustained use of steroids can also be addictive.

Mephentermine Sulphate injections, which are Schedule H drugs, are sold only under doctor’s prescription. Users are turning to illegal sources for procuring the drug. The two accused arrested by the police on Monday, revealed that they have been supplying the drug to gym-goers, as it is known to increase their ability during workouts and also to be more active physically.

However, police have learnt that with a curb on ganja and whitener menace, users are drifting to the Mephentermine Sulphate injections. However, it did not reveal any ‘high’ effects that ganja and whitener lend to users. It was only found that as it is used to treat low BP, its use increased blood pressure, thereby increasing the physical ability. It was also found to be causing insomnia among users, police told Express. While a hunt is on to nab the supplier, police are also looking into other alleged uses of this drug and if there are any more associates of the arrested duo.

