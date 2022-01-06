Do the shuffle

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some songs are such that we cannot hold ourselves from dancing. Songs like Jerusalema and Hope Joanna went viral for a reason — they make us shuffle from the very first beat.

The shuffle dance, also called the hustle, is not new. What was a common sight and popular dance at Christian weddings is now everywhere, and the love for it seems never-ending. CE speaks to city-based Instagram influencers and choreographers about the viral shuffle. They also share tips on how to move when you get caught in the music.

“As the name suggests, it is a dance form that involves the shuffling of hands and legs. It started back in the ‘80s inspired by styles like jazz and swing. Even though the dance form existed for decades, the popularity of EDM music on TikTok and Instagram reels has made it viral again,” says Nicy Joseph, a choreographer, and celebrity dance trainer.

She adds that the pandemic pushed many to get crazy and creative to kill boredom. “The most common move includes the shuffling of the feet inwards and then outwards, while thrusting the arms up and down. You can sway the shuffling way across various genres as long as you keep to the beat. This apart, it is a fantastic workout. From calorie burning to better hand-leg coordination, shuffle can actually replace some of the mundane exercises while giving you the benefit of a fitter body. A great tip is to sprinkle talcum powder on the floor to help you glide smoothly. However, a word of caution for beginners — take it slow before you go all in,” she shares.

“The shuffle or line dance is a synchronised dance that is seen at parties. Of late, with the popularity of reels, the hustle has gotten more creative. There are variations being added to every single step, double step, the ‘bus stop’ step, among many others,” shares Bakhita Francis, who aces the dance form with ease. Angel Kritika, a dancer who has always been that person who starts dancing and encourages others to join along, at family weddings, says, “If you have ever been to a Christian wedding you probably saw and even performed the shuffle dance yourself. The footwork of the dance is quite simple even as the pattern and structure have variations. It is not considered as a performance but everyone who attends a Christian wedding indulges in different types of dances called jithatustle.”

Sharon Aishwarya, an Instagram influencer loves to do the shuffle dance. She says, “This is a fun dance with friends, I remember doing reels using these steps, but way before that, it was definitely a thing I looked forward to whenever I attended a wedding. The dance floor makes us line up and do the shuffle with a group. Hopping along and shuffling to Jerusalema makes us feel alive and happy.”

Songs to do the hustle/ shuffle