STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Double lung transplant helps treat rare disease  

Doctors at a private hospital in the city have successfully performed the region’s first double lung transplant for pulmonary alveolar microlithiasis.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors, Surgery

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at a private hospital in the city have successfully performed the region’s first double lung transplant for pulmonary alveolar microlithiasis. The complex and rare disease is characterised by the formation of micro-stones which are basically calcium depositions in the lungs, turning them hard and rock-like and therefore non-collapsible. 

Venkateshwara Rao, the 52-year old patient, had lost lung function and was in advanced lung failure stage where every day he needed 5 to 7-litres of oxygen per minute to maintain 90 per cent saturation limits. 
“Most of the surgeries for this rare disease are done using ECMO. We have successfully done the surgery without ECMO, on a beating heart, without a single blood transfusion. This is the safest for the patient. He could walk on the fourth postoperative day, and was discharged on the 11th day,” said Dr. Jnanesh Thacker, senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad medical care Pulmonar Alveolar Microlithiasis Double Lung transplant Calcium deposits in Lungs
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp