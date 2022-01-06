Minor girl seeking help molested, 4 land in police net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bahadurpura police on Wednesday arrested four persons — two for sexually exploiting a minor girl and two women for aiding the two men. According to the police, the accused trapped the girl who had approached them for help and molested her. The police said that the minor used to often fight with her elder brother and also storm out of her residence in anger without informing anyone.

She invariably used to return home after a couple of days and this became a routine. After a similar quarrel with her brother on November 20, the girl left home and did not return. The mother waited for a couple of days and then started searching for her. Finally, the girl’s mother approached the police and filed a complaint on December 1.

The police tried going through the CCTV footage and using human intelligence but met with no success since it was more than 10 days since she had gone missing. Meanwhile, the girl shared her location using the mobile phone of one of the accused with her sister. The police were alerted and reached the spot to rescue her.

According to the police, after leaving home, the girl walked till the Fisheries Department building at Rajendranagar. While she was walking alone on the road, a couple of miscreants started harassing her and she approached Sameer and Hafeez seeking help. Under the pretext guise of offering help, the duo took the victim to their residence in Upparpally and introduced her to two women.

It is alleged that the victim was sexually exploited by Sameer and Hafeez with the knowledge of the two women. The four moved to Alinagar with the victim and also forced her into sexual activities with customers. The victim managed to lay hands on the phone of one of the accused and dropped the location to her elder sister who informed the police. A case was registered under POCSO Act in Bahadurpura police station.