STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Spreading the joy of reading

Read India Celebration aims to spark independent ideas in the minds of young Indians

Published: 06th January 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Raghuram Ananthoj

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  He somehow got into Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), one of the top engineering colleges in the city, but failed in all his subjects. He was confused about his carrier, so he started reading — but was not reading academic books. He was reading for pleasure. Books, he believes, has helped him grow. He has travelled to 15 countries and has worked in 10 of them. Meet Raghuram Ananthoj, the founder of city-based initiative Read India Celebration that cultivates the habit of reading and aims to spark independent ideas in the minds of young Indians. 

Since 2014, Read India Celebration has been engaging students from various schools and colleges across the country, in a transformative, non-academic reading and leadership experience. The initiative focuses on three main aspects -- read, think and act. It encourages students to pursue reading as a habit that helps them develop an unconventional thought process, diverse opinions and become future leaders.

“All I try and do is make students realise the potential and value of non-academic books for personal growth. Books expose young minds to the ideas, philosophies and practices of some of the greatest minds,” says Raghuram, who also works as a project manager at Dell. He strongly believes that knowledge and creativity are nutrition for the whole being, and not just the mind. “All successful people are successful because they have big ideas.

They have big ideas because they read, think and act towards a successful life. We have around a crore students engaged with us, we keep conducting events and competitions for them regularly. Despite the pandemic, we have got a tremendous response from students across the country,” he says. 

There was a time when Raghuram was confused about what he could do in life, until he started to read. “Many students are confused, but are not introduced to non-academic readings. So, they feel lost. I know the feeling of being lost and I don’t want students to feel that way because they have a lot of hidden potential,” he says. Initially, he used to go to schools and colleges after work to give seminars on the importance of reading, but then other readers and academicians joined his journey to make Read India Celebration successful. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Read India CBIT Read India Celebration
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp