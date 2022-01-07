Gitam University-Hyderabad to hold entrance exam soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gitam University has announced its admission notification for the academic year 2022-23. An online entrance examination will be conducted for admissions into undergraduate and post-graduate courses in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad said that GITAM has introduced new programmes from the current academic year after tying up with industry leaders.

For B.Optometry, it has tied up with L V Prasad Eye Institute. Likewise, B.Sc Computer Science and B.Tech Computer Science are in association with the TCS.