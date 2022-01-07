STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gitam University-Hyderabad to hold entrance exam soon

An online entrance examination will be conducted for admissions into undergraduate and post-graduate courses in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. 

Published: 07th January 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

GITAM (deemed to be) University

GITAM (deemed to be) University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gitam University has announced its admission notification for the academic year 2022-23. An online entrance examination will be conducted for admissions into undergraduate and post-graduate courses in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. 

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad said that GITAM has introduced new programmes from the current academic year after tying up with industry leaders. 

For B.Optometry, it has tied up with L V Prasad Eye Institute. Likewise, B.Sc Computer Science and B.Tech Computer Science are in association with the TCS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp