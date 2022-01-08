STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt hikes wages of Urban Local Body sanitation workers in Telangana

The hike will be Rs 4,107. The total amount the sanitation workers are going to receive is Rs 18,057.

Published: 08th January 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

A group of BMC sanitation workers taking rest after cleaning a road during the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar

For representational purpose. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, on Friday, enhanced the existing wages of 29,804 sanitation workers comprising 22,533 public health workers and 7,271 non-public health workers working on an outsourcing basis in 141 urban local bodies, expect the GHMC,  by 30 per cent with effect from June 1, 2021, payable in the month of July 2021. The hike will be Rs 4,107. The total amount the sanitation workers are going to receive is Rs 18,057. Of this, the salary amount will be Rs 15,600, while the provident fund is Rs 1,950 and ESI of Rs 507.

Earlier, the State government had increased the wages of GHMC sanitation workers in November 2020 to Rs 19,503, including PF and ESI.

