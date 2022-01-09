Police recover decomposed bodies of two women in separate incidents in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bodies of two women were discovered in a decomposed state in separate incidents in Narsingi and Shameerpet under Cyberabad police commissionerate jurisdiction on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, locals at Narsingi noticed a woman’s body in an open area and alerted the police.

The body was in a decomposed condition. The victim was found wearing a top and leggings, but due to the putrefaction process, they were torn. Forensic experts told police that the woman could be aged between 18 to 40 years of age and had died around two weeks ago.

V Shiva Kumar, Inspector Narsingi said a murder case has been registered and special teams have been deputed to trace the victim’s identity. The case is being probed from all angles, he said.

In the second incident, fishermen while fishing in a lake in Ponnala village of Shameerpet, noticed something heavy stuck to their nets. When they pulled it out, they noticed it was a woman’s body and alerted the police.

Police said the woman’s hands were tied with a rope. No external injuries could be noticed on the body as it was in a decomposed state. But injuries like fish bites were found.

V Sudheer Kumar, Inspector Shameerpet said the victim could be in her late 20s and looks like a migrant laborer from another state, working in any private company in the surrounding areas. “ We have registered special teams and are also verifying cc cameras in the locality. We are also inquiring with the private companies to trace the victim’s identity,” he said. Both bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.