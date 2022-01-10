STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold concealed inside bandage at Hyderabad airport, seized

Based on credible information, customs officials intercepted the passenger who had concealed the gold in paste form inside the bandages tied to calves of both his legs.

Published: 10th January 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 11:23 AM

Hyderabad customs seized gold which came to 970 grams

Hyderabad customs seized gold which came to 970 grams. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Customs Wing detained an international passenger and seized gold in paste form which was concealed inside the bandages tied to calves of both the legs, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Based on credible information, customs officials intercepted the passenger who arrived from Sharjah at the International arrivals area and questioned him. Further they searched him and found that he had concealed gold in paste form inside the bandages tied to his calves of both legs. The bandage was cut and the paste was recovered.

The gold extracted from the paste came to 970 grams and values at Rs 47,55,642. The gold was seized and he was detained for further questioning. 

