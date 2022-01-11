Bar staff held for attacking customers at Peerzadiguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested seven persons including the owner and staff of Darbar Bar & Restaurant, for attacking two customers who sought a concession on the bill, late on Sunday night, over a petty quarrel at the bar. In the attack, the victims Danthuri Sai Krishna and Naresh received severe injuries.

On Sunday night, the victims went to the bar located at Peerzadiguda of Medipally police station limits. After the victims consumed alcohol, they asked for a concession on the bill while paying. The bar staff refused to give any discount. This led to an argument between both parties and as it became heated, the hotel staff along with the owners, pounced on the victims with sticks and iron rods, leaving them with severe injuries. All the accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand on Monday.