STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bar staff held for attacking customers at Peerzadiguda

On Sunday night, the victims went to the bar located at Peerzadiguda of Medipally police station limits.

Published: 11th January 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested seven persons including the owner and staff of Darbar Bar & Restaurant, for attacking two customers who sought a concession on the bill, late on Sunday night, over a petty quarrel at the bar. In the attack, the victims Danthuri Sai Krishna and Naresh received severe injuries.

On Sunday night, the victims went to the bar located at Peerzadiguda of Medipally police station limits. After the victims consumed alcohol, they asked for a concession on the bill while paying. The bar staff refused to give any discount. This led to an argument between both parties and as it became heated, the hotel staff along with the owners, pounced on the victims with sticks and iron rods, leaving them with severe injuries. All the accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rachakonda police Bar quarrel Hyderabad bar
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp