STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pothole claims 35-year-old biker’s life in Telangana's Vikarabad, police constable hurt

A biker, Akkala Chinni, in Tandur of Vikarabad district died when he came under the wheels of a cement tanker in an attempt to avoid a pothole.

Published: 11th January 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A biker, Akkala Chinni, in Tandur of Vikarabad district died when he came under the wheels of a cement tanker in an attempt to avoid a pothole. A police constable, K Shekar, was also injured in the incident, as the bike hit him. Chinni’s three-year-old son who was on the bike, escaped unhurt in the incident.

According to police, they were conducting vehicle checking on the outskirts of Tandur town on Sunday night. By 8 pm, they completed the checking and were preparing to leave. Meanwhile, Chinni (35) along with his child on a bike, tried to overtake a cement tanker from its right.

In the process, Chinni while negotiating a pothole in the middle of the road, fell down to his left and came under the tanker. The child fell to the right on the road. The bike went ahead at the same speed and hit constable Shekar who was standing on the road.

Chinni died on the spot and Shekar received a head injury. He was rushed to Hyderabad and is now undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital. A case has been registered against the tanker driver and investigation is in process, said K Rajender Reddy, Circle Inspector, Tandur town. Chinni who hails from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh had migrated for work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana police Telangana roads death road accident
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp