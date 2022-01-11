Pothole claims 35-year-old biker’s life in Telangana's Vikarabad, police constable hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A biker, Akkala Chinni, in Tandur of Vikarabad district died when he came under the wheels of a cement tanker in an attempt to avoid a pothole. A police constable, K Shekar, was also injured in the incident, as the bike hit him. Chinni’s three-year-old son who was on the bike, escaped unhurt in the incident.

According to police, they were conducting vehicle checking on the outskirts of Tandur town on Sunday night. By 8 pm, they completed the checking and were preparing to leave. Meanwhile, Chinni (35) along with his child on a bike, tried to overtake a cement tanker from its right.

In the process, Chinni while negotiating a pothole in the middle of the road, fell down to his left and came under the tanker. The child fell to the right on the road. The bike went ahead at the same speed and hit constable Shekar who was standing on the road.

Chinni died on the spot and Shekar received a head injury. He was rushed to Hyderabad and is now undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital. A case has been registered against the tanker driver and investigation is in process, said K Rajender Reddy, Circle Inspector, Tandur town. Chinni who hails from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh had migrated for work.