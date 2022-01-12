Nalgonda temple severed head: Victim left home 2 years ago, say kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the probe of the case where a severed head was found in a temple in Nalgonda, the police have found that the victim Ramavath Jayender, 30, had left his family two years ago. The police have also intensified their search to trace his torso and special teams have been deputed to nab the killers.

After the images of the severed head were widely circulated on social media platforms, Jayender’s family members, residing in Suryapet district, identified him and approached the police. They told the police that Jayender had left home around two years ago and hadn't returned since then.

They mentioned that he had done such a thing in the past as well, but would return home within a few days. The family members had found that he lived in Turkayamjal near Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The family learnt that he survived by begging. As he was away from them for a long time, they are also clueless about the motive behind the offence.

Nalgonda police teams are working on clues to trace the torso and killers. They are examining CCTV footage from the area. Some cameras showed a person’s movement in some cameras in Chintapally area, but the police are yet to establish if the person is Jayender.“We are probing into all angles,” said an official associated with the investigation.