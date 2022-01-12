STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Narayana Rao, famous social worker, dies at 96

Narayana Rao’s last rites will be performed at Bansilalpet on Wednesday. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy condoled his death.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padma Shri Award winner for social work, TV Narayana Rao, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 96. He is survived by his son and daughter. Narayana Rao was a freedom fighter, educationist, public servant, poet, writer and a visionary for the downtrodden. He got the Padma Shri Award in 2016 for his social work. Narayana Rao and his wife TN Sada Laxmi strove hard for the uplift of the poor. 

TV Narayana Rao

Starting out as a teacher, Narayana Rao later served as Deputy Director, Education and City College Principal. He was also served as member of the Public Service Commission and member of National Censor Board. He was born on July 26, 1925. Narayana Rao’s wife Sada Laxmi passed away in 2004. RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Sadasya V Bhagaiah and others paid their tributes to  Narayana Rao. Bhagaiah remembered Narayana Rao’s services as an Arya Samaj leader. 

Narayana Rao’s last rites will be performed at Bansilalpet on Wednesday. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy condoled his death. When Narayana was a member of the APPSC, he used to travel in an RTC bus, Kishan recalled. Narayana Rao had a spotless reputation and his death was an irreparable loss for Telugus, Kishan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TV Narayana Rao death
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp