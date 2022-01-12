Narayana Rao, famous social worker, dies at 96

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padma Shri Award winner for social work, TV Narayana Rao, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 96. He is survived by his son and daughter. Narayana Rao was a freedom fighter, educationist, public servant, poet, writer and a visionary for the downtrodden. He got the Padma Shri Award in 2016 for his social work. Narayana Rao and his wife TN Sada Laxmi strove hard for the uplift of the poor.

TV Narayana Rao

Starting out as a teacher, Narayana Rao later served as Deputy Director, Education and City College Principal. He was also served as member of the Public Service Commission and member of National Censor Board. He was born on July 26, 1925. Narayana Rao’s wife Sada Laxmi passed away in 2004. RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Sadasya V Bhagaiah and others paid their tributes to Narayana Rao. Bhagaiah remembered Narayana Rao’s services as an Arya Samaj leader.

Narayana Rao’s last rites will be performed at Bansilalpet on Wednesday. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy condoled his death. When Narayana was a member of the APPSC, he used to travel in an RTC bus, Kishan recalled. Narayana Rao had a spotless reputation and his death was an irreparable loss for Telugus, Kishan said.