Rachakonda police arrest eight ABVP activists for rioting

Objecting to the university conducting physical classes, around 30 ABVP activists barged into the university, on Monday, and damaged furniture, computers, labs and fire safety equipment.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after they tried to stop physical classes being conducted at Anurag University in Ghatkesar, sleuths with Rachakonda police arrested eight ABVP activists on charges of rioting on Tuesday.  According to Ghatkesar Inspector N Chandra Babu, three others involved in the incident are absconding.

Objecting to the university conducting physical classes, around 30 ABVP activists barged into the university, on Monday, and damaged furniture, computers, labs and fire safety equipment. They also attacked the staff and students, warning them of dire consequences. 

The university authorities, however, said that though no physical classes were being held due to Covid-19 curbs, the university was conducting offline sessions as requested by some students who recently got placements.

In a press statement issued by the college on Tuesday, Dr. V Srinivas Rao, Dean of Student Affairs, urged the police to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and sought “strict action against such elements”.

