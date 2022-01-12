STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Septuagenarian author held in Hyderabad for rape of 13-year-old girl

Police said that the accused had also threatened the victim’s family to withdraw the complaint and warned them that if they did not do so, he would commit suicide and pin the blame on them.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A septuagenarian author of law books was on Tuesday arrested by the Rachakonda police on charges of sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of his domestic at Meerpet in December 2021.

Though the alleged incident was reported to the police immediately and a case was also registered, the arrest was delayed as the accused attempted suicide and was under treatment. “We arrested him after he was discharged from hospital,” said Vanasthalipuram ACP K Purushotham Reddy.

The accused resides in Barkatpura where the minor’s mother had been working as domestic help since 2010. Later, as he purchased a plot in Badangpet and appointed the domestic help’s mother as watchwoman. However, the woman purchased a house in Meerpet and stopped working for the accused and had been making a living by tailoring.

Due to past acquaintances, the accused frequently visited the victim’s house under the pretext of getting bags stitched for his law books. During these visits, he used to misbehave with the girl. When he visited her home in December, he noticed the minor was alone, and taking advantage of the situation, he sexually abused her and threatened her not to tell anyone. 

Police said that he had also threatened the victim’s family to withdraw the complaint and warned them that if they did not do so, he would commit suicide and pin the blame on them.

