Spurned, lover stabs 35-year-old in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another case of a violent attack on a woman, a 35-year-old married woman was brutally attacked by her lover in broad daylight and in full public view at Gouthampuri Colony of SR Nagar police station on Tuesday morning, even as passers-by looked on in horror.

The victim, Shamala Khot, who worked in a dental clinic at Jubilee Hills, was on her way to work, when the accused Syed Khaleel attacked her with a knife. He stabbed on her head, stomach and near her left ear, leaving her severely injured.

Before anyone could react, he fled from the spot, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. An attempt to murder case has been registered against Khaleel and he was arrested, said K Saidulu, Inspector, SR Nagar.

During the inquiry, the accused told the police that he was in an extra-marital relationship with the victim for a long time and had even proposed that they get married. But, he was upset as Shamala had rejected his proposal. Nursing a grudge against her, Khaleel attacked her. The victim, Shamala’s husband and children migrated from Karnataka and were residing at Erragadda. The victim’s husband Shrishali Khot works in a hotel.

On Tuesday, after he went to work, the victim also left home for work. While she was walking to the bus stop, Khaleel who was already waiting there with a knife, attacked her. Her children who were at home, got to know about the incident from locals and rushed to her aid. From there, they called up their father over the phone and informed him about the incident. Shrishali Khot also rushed to the spot. The victim was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment now. Khaleel was also sent to remand.