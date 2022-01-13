Jazz up your outdoors  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What’s a porch or a balcony if it isn’t a place you look forward to rewinding at the end of a tiring day? It’s also the perfect place to host quiet conversations with a guest or roommate. Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture in Cyberhills, Gachibowli, shares some quick and easy tips to spruce up your outdoors!

Let there be light

From string bulbs to strip lights, the time has come to make the best of all your lighting choices. Setting up your outdoors with splendid lighting is one of the simplest home décor techniques

Bring out the swing sets

Swing sets are a perfect setting for the balcony. Witness the sunset and enjoy your evenings by peacefully placing yourselves on the swings

Prepare a seating area

Invest in some pretty picture-worthy, yet comfy chairs to laze around in the afternoons watch the perfect sunset, or relax at dusk

Add rugs and cushions

The flooring assumes a fundamental part when you’re setting up your balcony. Get a rug and spread it out on the deck. You can, likewise, give it a pleasant touch by adding a few colourful, bright cushions

Display a collection

Look at some minimal home décor accessories to add the relevant touch to your backyard. Go crazy and choose some funky stuff!

Pretty plants

Cute little plants are the best way to beautify your outdoor area. The relative greenery makes you and your guests feel pleasant and at peace

Coffee table

Use minimal furniture to redo your porch. A coffee table placed in the middle, surrounded by some chairs provides a perfect setting for an enjoyable evening

