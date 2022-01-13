Thieves steal electrical appliances, hardware from vacant 2BHK sites on Hyderabad's outskirts

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no protection for one of the biggest and most prestigious 2BHK Dignity Housing projects in Asia at Kollur, Ramchandrapuram, on the city's outskirts as well as two other 2BHK sites at Hafeezpet and Dundigal. Though these projects have been completed, they have not been allotted to the beneficiaries yet.

In the absence of security at these places, miscreants have stolen electrical wiring and copper coils from transformers, sanitary and hardware material like steel taps, windows, door frames and other electrical appliances worth lakhs of rupees.

Taking a serious view of the situation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to write to the state government to provide round-the-clock security at these places.

Confirming the theft of items, GHMC officials said they were assessing the worth of the material taken away from these sites. They are also checking the other 2BHK sites where houses are nearing completion. The GHMC has completed one of the biggest 2BHK Dignity Housing projects in Asia at Kollur, where the dwellings are on par with the facilities provided in gated communities.

The project with 15,660 units was completed with S+9, S+10 and S+11 floors RCC framed structure with solid cement bricks with lifts and firefighting work.

The GHMC and Housing Department have completed the mega project construction with provision of civic infrastructure facilities in about 144 acres of land with 117 housing blocks at an estimated cost of Rs 1,408 crore. Nearly one lakh people can reside at this place.

The mega township was taken up by the state government at Ramchandrapuram and Patancheruvu as the area is fast developing and a number of IT companies are coming up in these areas, which provide work for support staff like technicians, ward boys, electricians and plumbers.

As most of them are part of the lower middle class segment, providing accommodation at these dignity housing colonies would help them in reaching their workplaces easily and make a decent living.