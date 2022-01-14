Big C comes up with big offers for Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Sankranti, mobile retail chain Big C is offering 10 per cent cashback on payments done by credit or debit cards from selected banks. The customers can avail exclusive offers like zero down payment, easy EMIs and assured gifts on every mobile purchase.

The offers are extended to online purchases as well. To make the latest technology accessible to everyone, Big C is expanding into small towns and villages. It is also offering smartwatches, smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and several accessories. M Balu Choudary founder and CMD, Big C, said, “All the showrooms have the latest display equipment with unparalleled pre-sale services and continue to serve several customers.”