STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Big C comes up with big offers for Sankranti

The customers can avail exclusive offers like zero down payment, easy EMIs and assured gifts on every mobile purchase. 

Published: 14th January 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Sankranti, mobile retail chain Big C is offering 10 per cent cashback on payments done by credit or debit cards from selected banks. The customers can avail exclusive offers like zero down payment, easy EMIs and assured gifts on every mobile purchase. 

The offers are extended to online purchases as well. To make the latest technology accessible to everyone, Big C is expanding into small towns and villages. It is also offering smartwatches, smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and several accessories. M Balu Choudary founder and CMD, Big C, said, “All the showrooms have the latest display equipment with unparalleled pre-sale services and continue to serve several customers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Big C Sankranti offer
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp