Police find torso of beheaded Telangana man

According to Chintapally CCS DSP Mogaliah, soon after finding the severed head of the victim, officials launched searches to find the torso of Jayender.

Published: 14th January 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three days after the severed head of a 30-year-old man Ramavath Jayender was found at a temple in Nalgonda district, the torso of the victim’s body was recovered from Turkayamjal limits on Thursday. According to Chintapally CCS DSP Mogaliah, soon after finding the severed head of the victim, officials launched searches to find the torso of Jayender.

“After circulating his photos to identify the victim, Jayender’s family members got in touch with us and gave further information. As part of the probe, four teams were deployed to find the victim’s body, which was recovered from an under-construction building,” Mogaliah said.

