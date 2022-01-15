Alleging harassment by husband, Hyderabad woman kills self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman ended her life in Chaitanyapuri due to alleged harassment by her husband. The victim, Thota Sushma was found hanging at her residence, said police. According to police, Thota Ramesh and Sushma got married in 2018 and were residing at Kothapet.

For the past couple of months, Ramesh had been harassing her and they used to quarrel on a regular basis on petty issues, police said. He has been detained for questioning, they added.

