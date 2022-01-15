STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alleging harassment by husband, Hyderabad woman kills self

For the past couple of months, her husband Ramesh had been harassing the victim, Sushma, and they used to quarrel on a regular basis on petty issues, police said.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman ended her life in Chaitanyapuri due to alleged harassment by her husband. The victim, Thota Sushma was found hanging at her residence, said police. According to police, Thota Ramesh and Sushma got married in 2018 and were residing at Kothapet.

For the past couple of months, Ramesh had been harassing her and they used to quarrel on a regular basis on petty issues, police said.  He has been detained for questioning, they added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

