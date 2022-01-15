Hyderabad auto driver stabbed to death, revenge suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in a suspected revenge killing at Shanthinagar in North Lalaguda on Thursday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chiluka Rajesh, a resident of RTC Colony in Moula Ali area.

Rajesh, who was accused of killing his lover’s husband, was arrested by Osmania police in 2020. He was released from jail in November 2021. Rajesh was stabbed when he was on his way to Shanthinagar to meet one of his friends. The miscreants fled the spot leaving him in a pool of blood. Alerted by passers-by, police reached the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police officials said they have launched an investigation into the incident and are on the lookout for the assailants. The incident comes three days after a 35-year-old married woman was brutally attacked by her lover in broad daylight at Gouthampuri Colony here.

The accused told the police that he was in an extra-marital relationship with the woman for a long time and had even proposed that they get married. But, he was upset as she rejected his proposal. The woman who was severely injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

The city has witnessed a series of crimes over extramarital affairs in the past. The skeletal remains of a man killed over an extra-marital affair were found in a wooden box in a furniture shop in the city in February last year. In 2020, a young married woman and her lover had attempted suicide after she was raped by her neighbours who threatened to disclose her extra-marital affair to her husband.