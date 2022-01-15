STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad police commissioner invites suggestions for Command Centre, gets flooded

A few users seemed to be unhappy with the catchy yet English names and asked if one could come up with names in the native language. 

The new Command and Control Centre that was built in Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter, KTR)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand who had earlier announced that the new Command and Control Centre would be inaugurated on March 31, on Friday invited citizens to suggest a name for the centre.

In a tweet, the city police chief prompted citizens to offer innovative suggestions towers. “It is being called Twin Towers, but this is a misnomer,” Anand wrote, pointing out that it has four towers and not two. 
Hundreds of comments followed. While the city police chief is yet to reveal the finalised name, some were quite interesting. 

One name everyone seemingly agreed was not to call it Charminar, since there is a monument with that name already and also the fact that centre is basically a control room. A Twitter user, using the handle @MMA_Nasir suggested Orion Tower, Betelgeuse Tower and Rigel Tower. He said that Betelgeuse is the tenth brightest star and Rigel is the second brightest in the constellation of Orion. 

A journalist suggested Quad Complex and S-Quaad complex, while another scribe suggested 4Sight Towers. Twitter handle @HiHyderabad, which covers city events and news, suggested CCC Towers, Suraksha Towers, Technopolis Towers and Cyberpolice Towers, to which a user responded by suggesting Kothwal Kaman. 

A few users seemed to be unhappy with the catchy yet English names and asked if one could come up with names in the native language. However, the Police Commissioner, who appears to have gone through the hundreds of comments, made another tweet, saying, “What an amazing array of names and suggestions we have got-thanks a lot for everyone for the effort(sic).”

