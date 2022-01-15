STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Water Board to install automatic meter reading ultrasound meters from February

The mechanical meters that are currently in use do not provide accurate reading and they can also be tampered.

Published: 15th January 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Water meter

Image of a water meter used for representational purpose.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to increase its revenues, the HMWS&SB has decided to fix AMR ultrasonic meters for all high consumption and non-domestic consumers. According to the officials of the Water Board, which will start fixing 2,000 automatic meter reading (AMR) ultrasonic meters from the first week of February, the new meters will help in securing accurate readings and thereby boosting the revenues.

The mechanical meters that are currently in use do not provide accurate reading and they can also be tampered with. By installing these state-of-the-art meters, physical visits to the premises of consumers to take the reading can be avoided. The responsibility of maintaining these meters will be entrusted to private agencies for a five-year period.

The officials informed that a total of 2,150 AMR meters (all diameters) are fixed for non-domestic Consumer Account Numbers (CANs), of which 660 are fixed for high-value CANs (above 40mm dia) and monthly demand generation is around Rs 28 crore. As per the data, even though there are 47,000 non-domestic CANs of all sizes, a majority of them are of small diameter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewarage Board Hyderabad automatic water meters AMR ultrasonic meters
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp