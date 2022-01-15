Owning the kitchen 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is said that women are all-rounders, they believe in what they do and achieve whatever they want to pursue. Despite being told their place is in the kitchen, it was men who would don the apron and hat to rule the industry. But, the times they are a-changin’, with many women making their mark in the food and beverages industry.

Ashwini Sarabhai’s love for baking started in 2006 and her passion led her to start The Dream Cakes. She worked as an engineer in the IT sector for close to eight years, but quit when the artist in her pushed her to join a short course on cake decoration. “One course led to another and I completed my Masters in cake decorating from Wilton in the USA. I ventured into cake decor 16 years ago at a time when nobody knew what it meant. Introducing the concept, getting people to love it and sourcing the right kind of ingredients and equipment were huge challenges. Working my business while taking care of my family was not easy, but they have been very supportive.”

Chef Priya Bhoopal

Chef Sonia, a patisserie chef at Novotel HICC, shares how she got to be a part of this industry after a long struggle: “After a fallout with my family, I resolved to stand up on my feet. I joined a course to learn this skill. I had to deal with odd timings and the tough nature of the work to get to where I am, today. Today, I can proudly say that my team is my strength. Now is the right time to be in the patisserie and it’s such a joy to be able to do what I love.”

Sarmila Sarika shares how she landed herself in the interesting profession of an assistant bartender at NHICC. “I lived in an area that had a lot of bars and restaurants and I looked at bartending as a viable career. I began by trying my hand at cocktails and there was this growing interest in me to pursue it. It’s been more than 6 years since I have been here and it’s amazing. Nothing comes with ease, especially with people finding it hard to have women make their drinks. There were several such hurdles but I managed to work it. People told me it’s not my cup of tea but I think women can make better cocktails than men.”

Naaz Anjum, the owner of Anjum’s Kitchen, has been working as a chef in her humble cloud kitchen since 2015. Within a short span, she rose to the top spot, but the journey wasn’t smooth, she says. “It’s been nearly seven years now and by God’s grace, I’ve reached the top this early on in my career. This cloud kitchen gave me more than just name and fame. I’m happy to be working from home, through a cloud kitchen.” Anjum, who has delivered close to 25,000 orders to date, also takes cooking classes.

Chef Priya Bhoopal, an entrepreneur and owner of Spero Patisserie and Boulangerie in Jubilee Hills, shares her journey to owning a space that offers great desserts. A financial analyst, she quit her job to be a homemaker. Ten years ago, her interest in the field of desserts grew and soon, she found herself working in Spain as a pastry chef. Priya says, “Leaving my children and working as a chef was difficult and it needed a lot of commitment.

My family has been supportive about it. Kitchens were earlier dominated by men, but things are changing for good. Being a chef is a very stressful job, and the pay isn’t great either. I wanted to start something on my own. I started teaching the art of cooking even as I worked for a commercial kitchen. Soon, I started Spero and I have many others working under me; they have all the freedom to innovate with a lot of things. Unlike during my days of struggle, everybody’s ideas here are welcomed, which works out well for our customers.”