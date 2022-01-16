Secunderabad Club, a second home for many 

By Express News Service

The historical Secunderabad Club' heritage building which was gutted in has left members of the club in shock as they feel it is their second home.

Being one of the five oldest clubs in India, Secunderabad Club has members from different categories like military officers, bureaucrats, diplomats, police officials, scientists, businessmen and other professionals.

Speaking to Express, Secunderabad Club President, Raghuram Reddy said that damage caused by fire accident could be more than Rs 30 crore. "We are yet to estimate about time and the cost required for reconstruction of building. Each sq foot of the building would cost Rs 6,000," he said.

According to him, there are nearly 4,000 members in Secunderabad Club. Thousands of members have great memories in this club from decades who frequently come for dinners, gatherings and other activities, he added.

One of the oldest member of the club, M L Agarwal from Bowenpally said that he was very depressed by fire accident at Secunderabad Club. "I have been coming to the club for the last 60 years. We treat club members as extended family as we share a great bonding," he said.

This was the place for family dinners, physical activities, gatherings and it was heartbreaking to see the pictures of British era structure being gutted in fire, Agarwal said that there are many members of the club have great memories since their childhood.

In fact, membership to the club is extremely difficult to get these days. The club has slowed down on granting new memberships due to a large member base. Memberships are bequeathed across generations by the members, much like family heirlooms.