Heavy rains hit Telangana, several areas flooded

Published: 17th January 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters struggle to cross a flooded road at New Bharath Nagar near Uppal on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy overnight rain that lashed several districts of the state led to waterlogging and inundation in many places. 

Kapra recorded the highest rainfall in Hyderabad at 116 mm,  followed by Nacharam (113 mm), Uppal (111 mm),  Chilkanagar (100 mm) and Maruthi Nagar (96 mm).

Due to heavy rain, the under-construction bridge at South Swaroop Nagar near Uppal was damaged.  There was severe waterlogging at new Bharath Nagar in Uppal.

However, the city had overcast skies on Sunday and temperatures hovering in the range of 23-25°Celsius. According to weathermen, lower level easterlies, mid-level dead winds, upper-level westerlies caused a strong directional shear which made good ventilation. With this, bands sustained for a long time and poor steering winds dumped rains in limited areas. 

Across the State, a few parts of erstwhile  Nalgonda witnessed very heavy rainfall. During the last 24 hours, Suryapet registered the highest rainfall at 145 mm and Nakrekal received 117 mm rainfall. 
As per the India Meteorological Department, the sky would generally be cloudy in the next few days. 

