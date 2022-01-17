STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Teen jumps to death from 14th floor of a high rise apartment

Based on a complaint from his father, a case has been registered and the body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A thirteen-old-teenager jumped from their flat in the fourteenth floor of a high rise apartment and died by suicide at Chandanagar of Cyberabad commissionerate on Sunday morning. The boy, an only child to his parents, took the extreme step, as his parents watched, said police.

Mohd Ahmed Pasha, Sub-Inspector Chandanagar said the boy died on the spot.

The boy is studying class 8 in a reputed international school in the city. They are residing in an apartment in Nallagandla. On Sunday morning, his father asked him to spend some time studying during the holidays.

A few minutes later, the boy ran into the balcony and even before his parents, who were watching, could react, he jumped down from around 140 feet height. Further investigation is in process, said police.

