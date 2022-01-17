STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multi-layer plantation on 26-km stretch from Raigiri to Pembarti soon

The National Highway beautification works from Ghatkesar to Raigiri are being carried along a 30 km stretch.

The HMDA will develop multi-layer plantation on the stretch from Raigiri to Pembarti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up to undertake multi-layer plantation work on the 26-km stretch from Raigiri to Pembarti at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Multi-layer plantation along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Warangal National Highway is being carried out as per the directions of MAUD Ministeri KT Rama Rao. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) recently conducted a study on the green cover. The State government has appealed to the Centre to co-operate in improving greenery along the National Highway 163 as it’s is developing Yadadri temple in to a tourist destination.  The National Highway beautification works from Ghatkesar to Raigiri are being carried along a 30 km stretch. The multi-layer plantation raised by HMDA on the Yadadri route has now become a model for others to simulate.

