Parents upset over extension of school holidays

While liquor stores and cinema theatres are open, why not schools, ask TSUTF members

Published: 17th January 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parents and members of the Parents and Teachers Associations (PTA) have expressed their displeasure over the extension of vacations for all educational institutions beyond  January 16. The Telangana government on Sunday declared that all educational institutions, except medical colleges, will remain closed till January 30 in view of rising Covid-19 cases. 

Many parents expressed their concern over the government’s decision. “Under the current circumstances, parents are willing to send their children to school. This is a hasty decision taken by the government. Health experts say children have the lowest risk of developing an infection during this wave. Moreover, vaccination for teenagers above 18 years is underway. There is no need to panic,” said Venkat Sainath Kadapa, Joint secretary, Hyderabad School Parents Association  (HSPA).   

“Majority of the adult population are now fully vaccinated. We want the government to reconsider its decision. We want our children to study well as they have already lost two years of education due to the pandemic. Extending holidays for small reasons are ill-advised,” he said. 

According to Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), several Teachers’ Unions are demanding the rollback of the government decision.

“Liquor stores, Cinema halls and public places are open. Why only schools should be closed?  Though the government had introduced education through satellite TV for students, we had noticed that their interest in studies gradually declined. Online classes are not effective for their learning,” said Chava Ravi, General Secretary of TSUTF.

OU, JNTU to hold online classes from today

After the government announced its decision to extend holidays for all educational institutions in an effort to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines, Osmania University has said that it will conduct online classes for UG and PG courses from Monday. University Registrar Prof P Laxmi Narayana has informed that the hostel facility for students will not be available till January 30. JNTU Hyderabad has also informed that online classes for B.Tech, MBA, MCA, Pharma courses will commence from Monday 

