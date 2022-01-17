Secunderabad Club fire: Members grieve losing ‘second home’

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historical Secunderabad Club heritage building, which was gutted in a fire, has left the members of the club heartbroken as they feel it is their second home.

The Secunderabad Club has members from different categories like military officers, bureaucrats, diplomats, police officials, scientists, businessmen and other professionals. For members, it is not just a club, it has been a destination to meet or make friends.

Many of the citizens have several hangout spots to spend their time, but for members of the club, this iconic campus is the only place where they meet, play, drink, eat and relax during their weekends or holidays.

Speaking to Express, Secunderabad Club president R Raghuram Reddy said that the damage caused by the fire accident could be more than Rs 30 crore. “We are yet to estimate the time and the cost required for the reconstruction of the building,” he said. According to him, there are nearly 4,000 active members in Secunderabad Club.

Transcends generations

Renuka VK, a member of the club, said that three generations of her family have been frequenting this place. “It is not just a club, but one of the icons of Hyderabad. I was completely heartbroken when I heard about the incident,” she said.

“We had very good friends from the club and they have been with us since childhood. We share a great bonding with both the club and also the members. I used to swim here when I was six years old,” Renuka added.

Author Mohan Guruswamy described Secunderabad Club as a colonial club with a unique style of architecture. “The club has a mix of colonial architecture with Mughal openness. It didn’t have closed halls,” he said.

Guruswamy calls the club a hall of memories, a grandeur from the past. Remembering the high ceiling, and chandeliers, he says, “That elegance cannot be recreated.”

One of the oldest members of the club, ML Agarwal from Bowenpally said that he was extremely saddened upon hearing the news of the fire accident at Secunderabad Club. “I have been coming to the club for the last 60 years. We treat club members as an extended family since we share a great bond,” he said.