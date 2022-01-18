End of an era: Kathak artists on the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: When an artist leaves the world, he or she leaves their legacy behind. It was a sad day for Kathak dancers who lost their inspiration, Pandit Birju Maharaj, on Monday. Inspiring many with his expressions and making every move worth watching, the Kathak legend left no stone unturned in celebrating and promoting the beautiful art form that Kathak is. As the world remembers his marvellous contribution to the dance, we speak to prominent Kathak dancers in the city who share how Maharaj ji had inspired them.

Renowned Kathak duo Raghav Raj Bhatt and his wife Mangala Bhatt recall the time they shared with the legend. Raghav Raj says, “My association with Maharaj ji has been for more than 42 years. I am one of his primary and senior disciples. I was in Delhi and I worked with him — we shared a Guru-Shishya parampara. We travelled across India and the globe together. His passing away is a great loss to the art form of Kathak. He is a complete legend and a true artiste. He is a writer, a poet, a music composer, a singer and a painter. He lived a long, fruitful life and has got several thousands of students across the world. People loved him for his simplicity. He never behaved like a star, he was so child-like. I’m proud to have been trained under him. I am going to carry his legacy forward.”

Mangala Bhatt says the sound of Panditji’s ghungroo spread throughout the world. “He was more than just a dancer. Most importantly, he was simple, though he owned everything, he was very down to earth. He will be there with us in our memories. Such people don’t leave, they are with us always. Every person that worked with him, loved him and experienced his aura,” she says.

Vaibhav Kumar Modi, a Kathak dancer and co-founder of the Hyderabad Dance Festival, shares about his experience with the legend. “A kind human and an artiste par excellence, Maharaj ji’s death is a loss to the art and culture tapestry of India. He inspired millions through his art. On a personal note, as a child, I remember watching him on TV wand was enthralled. He was my introduction to the world of Kathak.

One lucky day, when I had the chance of being in his shadow, he told me: ‘The world of Kathak needs more male dancers, keep doing your riyaz (practice) and never give up.’ Those words still resonate with me. His death feels like a personal loss. However, he remains immortal in our hearts through his art, compositions and his contribution to the world.”

Nruthya Visharad Archana Misra, who considers Pandit Birju Maharaj her inspiration, says, “It is heartbreaking for all of us Kathak artistes. I wish I had spent some more time with him. Though I hadn’t trained under him directly, I had some golden opportunities to learn Kathak from the legend through various workshops. He was a simple and down to earth person. He had no ego. We have lost the Krishna of Kathak. He will be missed, but will remain in our hearts forever.”

Mrinalini Shastry, an entrepreneur and Kathak student, shares, “Shaping the art form, making it relevant across generations and guiding so many illustrious students who, in turn, are taking his legacy forward — Maharaj ji’s contribution to Kathak is truly unmatched.”

Kavita Golechha, mentor and founder of Nritya Kala Academy, says she was enamoured by the dancer’s simplicity. “Maharaj ji was a legend, yet his child-like humility, innocence and simplicity taught one how to live. He would relate his graceful dance intricacies and Abhinay based on one’s daily experiences. His energy, anecdotes and humour made things simple. Once during a workshop, I had asked him — ‘Guruji aaj ka class khatam?’ and he sweetly replied ‘riyaaz (practice) kabhi khatam nahin hota aur seekhna (learning) kabhi samaapt nahin hota’.”

