STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Gene mutation causes cardiomyopathy in indians’

This mutation in genes of most Indians is what is leading to a higher death rate due to cardiovascular diseases.

Published: 18th January 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

Image use for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of scientists at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, led by led by Dr K Thangaraj, Director, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), has found novel genetic mutations in the beta myosin heavy chain gene (b-MYH7) responsible for causing dilated cardiomyopathy (a condition in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged) among Indians. This finding was published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology on Jan 14. This mutation in genes of most Indians is what is leading to a higher death rate due to cardiovascular diseases. The research is crucial as a gene-editing method could be developed to lower risk. 

The b-MYH7 is one of the major genes implicated in cardiac diseases globally. “Till now, not many genetic studies were carried out in Indian cardiomyopathy patients. Hence, we sequenced b-MYH7 gene of 137 dilated cardiomyopathy patients along with 167 ethnically matched healthy controls to identify the mutation(s), if any, that are associated with dilated cardiomyopathy in Indian patients,” said Dr K Thangaraj, senior author of this study. 

In the study, it was found that of the 137 dilated cardiomyopathy patients, there were 27 variations and seven were novel. “Our study revealed 27 variations, of which seven mutations (8 per cent) were novel, and were detected exclusively in Indian dilated cardiomyopathy patients. These included four missense mutations. In a subsequent study using homology models of b-MYH7, we, for the first time, demonstrated how these mutations uniquely disrupt a critical network of non-bonding interactions at the molecular level and may contribute to the development of disease,” said Dr Deepa Selvi Rani, the lead author of this study.

The study is crucial because the mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases is very high in India, compared to western countries. In severe cardiomyopathy, one of the cardiovascular diseases, heart failures are common. Cardiomyopathy changes the integral structure of the heart muscle, and as a result, the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently, increasing the risk of heart failure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cardiomyopathy CSIR-Centre Gene mutation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp