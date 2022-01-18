HMDA demolishes 10 illegal structures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), on Monday, in collaboration with the district task force, civic body and police officials began a special drive to demolish illegal structures.

On the first day of the drive, 10 structures were demolished. HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar has formed four teams under HMDA, which have been conducting field surveys and reporting over the past few days. Based on the report, the officials carried out the demolition drive on Monday. Several officials of the HMDA, civic body and others carried out the drive.