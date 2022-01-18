STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania General Hospital doctors perform surgery to treat rare genetic disorder

A highly rare genetic disorder was treated a fortnight ago in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) giving a new lease of life to two brothers.

Published: 18th January 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

An empty ward at the Osmania General Hospital a day after a downpour flooded the facility and disrupted operations, in Hyderabad on Thursday

Osmania General Hospital (File Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A highly rare genetic disorder was treated a fortnight ago in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) giving a new lease of life to two brothers. The duo, affected with Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), were treated with a procedure called ‘Ileal Exclusion Surgery’,  which has reportedly being done only in five documented cases in India. 

According to the doctors from OGH’s Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation department, the condition occurs when by birth, patients are born without the ability to drain bile from the liver even though their bile ducts are open. This can lead to serious liver damage, cancer and eventually death. Generally, most hospitals opt to transplant such a liver, but the ‘Ileal Exclusion Surgery’, if done early, can arrest the damage to the liver. 

“This is a rare surgical procedure which only gained popularity in the last two years. In India, only five documented cases have undergone this procedure and OGH has done this first time in the twin Telugu States,” said Dr Ch Madhusudhan, Professor, and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, OGH. 

In this case, the two brothers aged 14 and 16 years from Khammam had presented with itching, jaundice and growth retardation. “They went to many hospitals where they were advised for liver transplant as a treatment option, but since they are very poor they came to OGH for a consultation. They have fully recovered after the ‘Ileal Exclusion Surgery’ and have been discharged,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Ileal Exclusion Surgery Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp