STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Aramgarh-Zoo flyover to be ready by Mar ’23 

Being built under State govt’s SRDP, construction of the 4.08-km-long flyover is estimated to cost `636 cr

Published: 20th January 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspects works at Bahadurpura flyover on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its plans to improve road infrastructure and ease traffic in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began works on the 4.08-km-long Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover. The civic body set itself the deadline of March 2023 to complete the project.

Once completed, the flyover would be the longest in the city. The Shaikpet flyover, which is of 2.7-km-long is currently the longest in the city.

The estimated cost of Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover, which is being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), is Rs 636 crore, of which Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for civil works and Rs 336 crore for land acquisition, demolition of structures and other works. The six-lane grade separator flyover will have 119 piers.

In fact, this is the long pending project which will have six down ramps and eight up ramps. The GHMC is also carrying out works on 690-metre-long Bahadurpura flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore in the Old City. According to officials, the works are in the final stage and the flyover would be ready by March this year.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected several construction works taken up at Bahadurpura Junction. He also inspected Aramgarh-Zoo Park works. 

The engineers explained that the construction of Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover was being hampered as some more assets needed to be acquired out of the total 163 properties to be acquired for the project.

Coordinate with other depts: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials to work in coordination with the power distribution company, Water Board and other affiliated departments to ensure that the Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover construction work is carried out without any hindrance. Once completed, the flyover would be the longest in the city, surpassing the 2.7 km-long Shaikpet flyover which was inaugurated recently

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp