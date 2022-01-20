Aramgarh-Zoo flyover to be ready by Mar ’23 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its plans to improve road infrastructure and ease traffic in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began works on the 4.08-km-long Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover. The civic body set itself the deadline of March 2023 to complete the project.

Once completed, the flyover would be the longest in the city. The Shaikpet flyover, which is of 2.7-km-long is currently the longest in the city.

The estimated cost of Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover, which is being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), is Rs 636 crore, of which Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for civil works and Rs 336 crore for land acquisition, demolition of structures and other works. The six-lane grade separator flyover will have 119 piers.

In fact, this is the long pending project which will have six down ramps and eight up ramps. The GHMC is also carrying out works on 690-metre-long Bahadurpura flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore in the Old City. According to officials, the works are in the final stage and the flyover would be ready by March this year.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected several construction works taken up at Bahadurpura Junction. He also inspected Aramgarh-Zoo Park works.

The engineers explained that the construction of Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover was being hampered as some more assets needed to be acquired out of the total 163 properties to be acquired for the project.

Coordinate with other depts: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials to work in coordination with the power distribution company, Water Board and other affiliated departments to ensure that the Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover construction work is carried out without any hindrance.